Nurses, here’s how to fix your sleep schedule during all those shift changes

Swapping from day shifts to night shifts and back again is all too familiar to nurses. It’s tiring work that can lead to sleepless nights, all thanks to a maladjusted body clock. There are ways, however, to fix a sleep schedule disrupted by a shift change.
According to the Sleep Foundation, the key to good sleep is consistency. If you sleep during the day in order to prepare for a night shift of work, make sure to maintain that sleep schedule during the weekend as well.
“Obviously, this can be difficult to accomplish,” the foundation reported. “Make sure significant others, children, roommates, and anyone else sharing your roof understands the importance of your designated sleep time. They should not wake you up unless there’s a true emergency.”
Window shades, white noise machines, eye masks and earplugs are all great ways to reduce light and noise exposure to ensure you get the sleep you need. Before going to bed, consider participating in a relaxing activity to improve your sleep health. The activity can be something as simple as a hot shower or meditation.
Some may find a split-nap schedule more effective, which entails napping for a few hours after getting home and then sleeping again within the hours leading up to the next shift.
“Finding the right system for you may require some trial and error,” the foundation reported. “The key is getting enough sleep every 24 hours. The National Sleep Foundation recommends seven to nine hours of daily sleep for most adults between the ages of 18 and 64, and seven to eight hours of sleep for most adults 65 and older. Some adults can get by on slightly less or may need slightly more sleep, but we don’t recommend fewer than five to six hours or more than 10 to 11 hours of sleep per day.”
