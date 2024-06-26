How to combat ‘tech neck’ in the digital age

Pulse

In our technology-driven world, our necks are bearing the brunt of our digital habits. An increasingly common condition known as “tech neck” or “text neck” is causing pain and posture problems for countless individuals, many of whom are unaware of the root cause of their ailments.

But what exactly is this condition, and how can we prevent it?

Understanding tech neck

A healthy neck typically has a natural, backward C-shaped curve, Cedars-Sinai reported. Tech neck is a loss of this crucial curvature from constantly looking down at devices, which strains neck muscles and can misalign the spine.

“It’s the fallout from spending too much time looking down at phones or tablets, or holding your head too far forward to look at a computer screen,” Stacie J. Stephenson, a chiropractor and chair of functional medicine for Cancer Treatment Centers of America, explained to Everyday Health.

Symptoms and long-term effects

If left untreated, tech neck can lead to various health issues. Steven Knauf, vice president of chiropractic and compliance at the Joint Chiropractic, outlined common symptoms to Everyday Health.

  • Headaches
  • Neck pain
  • Shoulder pain
  • Upper back pain
  • Tingling or numbness in hands
  • Temporomandibular joint, or TMJ, problems — pain or dysfunction in the jaw joints and muscles

Symptom severity varies but often correlates with increased device usage. Osteopath Laura Sierra emphasized to Vogue the broader impact: “When the curves are lost, this affects not only our musculoskeletal structure but also the vascular, lymphatic and digestive systems.”

Prevention and treatment

Fortunately, according to Sierra, “simple adjustments can allow you to use both your devices and your body in a sustainable way.” To avoid tech neck, Health recommends positioning your monitor or screen to look straight at it, not bending your neck down or forward. The publication also suggests you:

  • sit with your head, hips and spine stacked
  • consider a standing desk or posture correctors
  • stretch: Perform exercises like chin tucks, shoulder rolls and gentle neck rotations to relieve tension and strengthen supporting muscles

So remember, the next time you reach for your phone, consider your posture — your neck will thank you for years to come.

Avery Newmark covers travel, health, events and trending news for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. With a dual background in film production and journalism, Avery came to the AJC after working as a video editor. She enjoys film photography and live music in her free time. Reach her at avery.newmark@ajc.com.

