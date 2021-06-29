Back pain snuck up on you after 50? Here are a few reasons why

“There have been some studies that measured the amount of pressure on the discs,” Dr. Steven J. Atlas, an associate professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School, told Harvard Health Publishing. “Not surprisingly, the pressure is lowest when you’re lying down.” More pressure is on the discs when you’re sitting, though. “In fact, if I come into the exam room and a patient is standing, rather than sitting, my suspicion that the person has a disc herniation goes up a lot.”

Shoes with improper support

High heels can take your hips and spine out of alignment. That can lead to muscle overuse and back pain, according to The Spine Health Institute. But it’s not just heels that can pose a problem. Pauline Fu, doctor of podiatric medicine and an assistant clinical professor of orthopedics at Mount Sinai hospital in NYC, told Everyday Health that minimalist shoes with thin soles are not good for your back. Casual sneakers can also lack support. Instead, wear shoes with a cushion and shock support.

Smoking cigarettes

Nicotine can actually offer temporary pain reduction, but it’s ultimately unbeneficial.

“Over time, smoking may actually worsen your pain,” Cleveland Clinic pain management specialist Dr. Crawford Barnett said.

Tobacco impairs the delivery of oxygen-rich blood to bones and tissues. Decreased flow of blood and nutrients can lead to degeneration. This is especially the case in spinal discs, which already have more restricted blood flow. Further decreases can lead to lower back pain osteoporosis.

