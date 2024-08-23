Peanut butter is a staple in many households. It’s delicious, fairly inexpensive and perfect for a quick snack or meal. However, not all peanut butter is created equal.

With its rich blend of protein, healthy fats and essential nutrients, peanut butter can be a nutritious choice — but it’s important to know what to look for when shopping. Let’s break it down and spread some knowledge.

Keep it simple

When scanning labels, simplicity is key. The healthiest options contain just one or two ingredients: peanuts and salt. Avoid brands with added sugars, oils or preservatives, as these extras can diminish the natural nutritional benefits of peanuts.

Look for natural separation

Look for “natural” varieties, which typically separate, forming an oil layer on top. This separation is actually a positive sign, indicating the product is free from unnecessary stabilizers. Just give it a good stir before enjoying.

What’s a normal calorie count?

A typical 2-tablespoon serving of pure peanut butter should contain around 190 calories. If you notice higher calorie counts, it could mean added ingredients.

Don’t buy into ‘enhanced’ peanut butter

Some brands boast added protein or fiber, but these enhancements aren’t necessary. “Natural peanut butter is rich in fiber and protein in and of itself,” registered dietitian Alexandra Rosenstock told the Healthy. “While a product may have additional protein or fiber (included), it may also have additional oils, sugars, or other ingredients that are best avoided.”

Remember, even healthy peanut butter is calorie-dense. Stick to the recommended 2-tablespoon serving to enjoy its benefits without overindulging.

