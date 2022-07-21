Healthy foods nutritionists snack on each day

Tejal Pathak, MS, RD, CDCES, registered dietitian and owner of TejRD, prefers baby cucumbers because they’re easy to carry around and need no refrigeration. “With 95% water it is great for hydration, it is also low glycemic food, provides cardiovascular benefits and can aid with regular bowel movement.”

When Theresa Gentile, MS, RDN, CDN, a Brooklyn-based registered dietitian, has the munchies, she turns to a treat we likely all have in our pantries: peanut butter. “I snack on peanut butter every day. … Sometimes I’ll put it on a rice cake, or in a smoothie, or sometimes I eat it alongside an apple.”

Just remember that snacking isn’t bad for you, but what you snack on can be. Instead of sweets or fried treats, pick foods with protein, healthy fat and/or fiber to get you through the day.

