ajc logo
X

Healthy foods nutritionists snack on each day

Combined ShapeCaption
Snacks Nutritionists Eat Every Day.'Eat This, Not That!' asked 15 dietitian-nutritionists what they snack on every day. Here are some of their choices.Granny Smith Apple.Granny Smith Apples, specifically cut into thin slices, makes it more satisfying to snack on. They're sweet yet tart and crisp making them the perfect snack!, Julie Lichtman, RDN, LD, a Philadelphia-based registered dietitian.Lime Chips and Fresh Guacamole.The combination of flavors is so satisfying and with the healthy fat and whole-grain carbohydrate, it makes for a satisfying snack that holds me over to the next meal!, Christa Brown, MS, RDN, registered dietitian and owner of Christa Brown Dietitian LLC.Eggs.Hard-boiled with a little everything bagel seasoning or mashed with a little avocado, eggs are a daily part of my snacking life because they are so nutrient-dense!, Liz Shaw, MS, RD, LD, registered dietitian and author of 'Air Fryer For Dummies'.Hummus and Vegetables.Raw vegetables offer a satisfying crunch, and the protein in the hummus helps keep me full between meals, Brianna Baker, MS, RDN, LD, a Houston-based registered dietitian. Kiwis.... data suggests that eating two of these fruits before bed results in falling asleep 42% more quickly when compared with people who don't enjoy these tasty treats at nighttime, Brittany Scanniello, RD, LD, a Colorado-based registered dietitian

Pulse
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
39 minutes ago
We all need a little treat to help us through the day, and these are actually good for you

We all love our snacks — after all, today is National Junk Food Day. Snacks not only hold us over until our next big meal, but they also satisfy our need for crispy, crunchy, sweet and savory treats.

Too much snacking on the wrong foods, however, can lead to health problems. So “Eat This, Not That” asked some nutritionists what they munch on every day.

ExploreExperts say these are the top 5 diets of 2022

Sarah Schlichter, MPH, RD, a registered dietitian and owner of Bucket List Tummy, prefers granola, “because it’s crunchy and satisfying, filing and offers a balanced mix of protein, fat, carbohydrates, and fiber,” she told “Eat This, Not That.” “I love adding it to my oatmeal or yogurt for some crunch, or even eating a handful with a spoonful of peanut butter.”

Elizabeth Ward, MS, RD, co-author The Menopause Diet Plan, prefers a snack that helps her bones, heart and brain. “Every day I have plain Greek yogurt and frozen cherries (I microwave them for about 30 seconds first). The cherries are so naturally sweet that I don’t have to add any sugar to the yogurt. Nutrition-wise, this snack helps me to include a serving of fruit and dairy”

Rice cakes have a bad reputation for not having a lot of flavor. But Kacie Barnes, MCN, RDN, creator of Mama Knows Nutrition, knows how to jazz them up with both flavor and nutrition. “My go-to snack is a brown rice cake topped with mashed avocado and flaky sea salt. … The fat from the avocado is so satisfying that it completely tides me over until dinner. I love the crunch of the rice cake, and I choose brown rice cakes for the fiber.”

Tejal Pathak, MS, RD, CDCES, registered dietitian and owner of TejRD, prefers baby cucumbers because they’re easy to carry around and need no refrigeration. “With 95% water it is great for hydration, it is also low glycemic food, provides cardiovascular benefits and can aid with regular bowel movement.”

ExploreKeto vs. Mediterranean diet: Which is the best choice for diabetics

When Theresa Gentile, MS, RDN, CDN, a Brooklyn-based registered dietitian, has the munchies, she turns to a treat we likely all have in our pantries: peanut butter. “I snack on peanut butter every day. … Sometimes I’ll put it on a rice cake, or in a smoothie, or sometimes I eat it alongside an apple.”

Just remember that snacking isn’t bad for you, but what you snack on can be. Instead of sweets or fried treats, pick foods with protein, healthy fat and/or fiber to get you through the day.

For more content like this, sign up for the Pulse newsletter here.

About the Author

Follow Nancy Clanton on twitter

Nancy Clanton writes and edits stories of local interest about health, travel, events and entertainment. She also coordinates coverage and promotion of Pulse, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's digital magazine for nurses in the Southeast. A native of Knoxville and graduate of the University of Tennessee, she has worked at the AJC for 21 years.

Editors' Picks
Gwinnett tax collection delayed after commissioners miss hearing7h ago
Davi Crimmins plans to break her silence regarding Bert Show firing
5h ago
Alpharetta man travels to Chicago, kills estranged wife, cops say
19h ago
Bubba’s 33 preparing to open at Exchange at Gwinnett in August
3h ago
Bubba’s 33 preparing to open at Exchange at Gwinnett in August
3h ago
Teen victims ID’d in double shooting near Gwinnett County lake
4h ago
The Latest
As Big Pharma loses interest in new antibiotics, infections are only growing stronger
4h ago
Why women and men respond differently to depression treatment
5h ago
Survey: Mental health of nurses still not at prepandemic levels
22h ago
Featured
FILE - People march through Downtown Atlanta on June 24, 2022, to protest the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. A federal appeals court on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, overturned a lower court ruling and said Georgia’s restrictive 2019 abortion law should be allowed to take effect. The Georgia law bans most abortions once a “detectable human heartbeat” is present. (AP Photo/Ben Gray, File)

Credit: Ben Gray

AJC Podcast: What you need to know about Georgia’s abortion law
7h ago
Back from the brink: Tiran Jackson learns to harness power of resilience after tragedy
How Georgia’s top candidates raised their campaign cash
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top