Study: More natural light during the day improves mental health

A recent study published in Nature Mental Health looked at the positive effects of light during the day. Involving around 87,000 participants, the study employed a cross-sectional analysis of light, sleep, physical activity and mental health.

Explore Why one nostril gets stuffy more than the other

“Our findings confirm that the most healthy light patterns are the more natural patterns of bright days and dark nights,” Sean Cain, Ph.D., one of the authors of the study and an associate professor at the Monash School of Psychological Sciences and the Turner Institute for Brain and Mental Health, told Health.

The study found that participants exposed to high amounts of light at night had an increased risk of depression, while those exposed to high amounts of light during the day reduced their risk of depression by 20%.

“Mental illness is often worse at night,” said Cain. “As light makes us feel better, it likely draws us to use more light. In the short term, we may feel better, but in the long term, it’ll disrupt our rhythms and likely lead to poorer mental health.”

As winter slowly creeps upon us, we prepare for less sunlight. Experts encourage using light lamps to better prepare ourselves for the winter blues, often known as seasonal affective disorder (SAD).

“We can use the light therapy to help retrain their brain to treat circadian rhythm disorders,” says Debra Stultz, MD, psychiatrist and sleep physician told Everyday Health. “Sunshine makes us all feel better, so in the absence of that, light therapy is a great alternative,.”