Take the stairs for a longer, healthier life

37 minutes ago

If you want to keep your heart healthy and prolong your life, the answer might be as simple as taking the stairs. A recent study found that climbing stairs could be the key to reducing your risk of premature death and cardiovascular events like heart attacks and strokes.

The study, presented at a European Society of Cardiology conference, analyzed data from nearly 500,000 people and discovered those who regularly climbed stairs had a 24% lower risk of dying from any cause and a 39% lower chance of dying from cardiovascular disease, Health reported.

“This is the first systematic review and meta-analysis to specifically look at the association between stair climbing as a form of physical activity and cardiovascular risk,” lead study author Dr. Sophie Paddock told Health.

The secret behind stair climbing’s effectiveness lies in its vertical nature, according to Health. When you climb stairs, your body works against gravity, providing a more intense workout compared to walking on flat ground. This extra effort improves your cardiorespiratory fitness and strengthens your leg muscles, increasing mobility and resilience.

And here’s the best part: You don’t have to climb skyscrapers to reap the benefits. Some studies suggest climbing just five to six flights daily (or 50 to 60 total steps) can make a difference. Nonetheless, “any stairs are better than none,” Dr. Tamanna Singh of the Cleveland Clinic told the health publication.

Incorporating stair climbing into your daily routine is simple. Health.com suggests skipping the elevator and looking for stairs wherever you go — at home, work or even in parking garages. And if stairs aren’t your thing, you can still get similar health benefits from other types of exercise, including swimming, biking or rowing.

The key is to keep your body moving consistently. “Any physical activity is better than none,” Singh said. “Your heart really does not care what you do as long as there is a consistent practice of exercise.”

