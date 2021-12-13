3 exercise tricks that can help you to feel younger

Walking briskly

No matter where you go, at some point you have to walk. If you’re able to pick up the pace to even 3 miles per hour, you increase your chance of living longer, according to a study published in Mayo Clinic Proceedings. The researchers said the benefits held up regardless of the participant’s body mass index, and taking about 100 steps a minute can help you feel younger.

“Our findings could help clarify the relative importance of physical fitness compared to body weight on life expectancy of individuals,” explains lead study author Tom Yates, Ph.D., MSc, BSc, a professor of physical activity, sedentary behavior and health at the University of Leicester. “In other words, the findings suggest that perhaps physical fitness is a better indicator of life expectancy than body mass index (BMI), and that encouraging the population to engage in brisk walking may add years to their lives.”

Getting a pet

Don’t think you can maintain 100 steps a minute? Then you should get a walking partner — preferably one with four legs.

“We know that dog owners, in general, have a higher level of physical activity, which could be one explanation for the observed results,” said Tove Fall, senior author of a 2017 study that found dog owners were 33% less likely to die over a 12-year period. “Other explanations include an increased well-being and social contacts or effects of the dog on the bacterial microbiome in the owner.”

Another study that year concluded dog owners are more active all year long.

“We were amazed to find that dog walkers were on average more physically active and spent less time sitting on the coldest, wettest and darkest days than non-dog owners were on long, sunny, and warm summer days,” said study leader Andy Jones, a professor from the University of East Anglia.

To get specialized news and articles about aging in place, health information and more, sign up for our Aging in Atlanta newsletter.