As the weather begins to warm up, there are plenty of ways to stay in shape and shake things up by getting outdoors.

“It’s important to never have a zero-day when it comes to physical activity,” Mitchel Black, owner of STRONGSIDE, a gym wth locations in Woodstock, Canton, and Roswell told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Black stresses doing “anything above the minimum” can count as exercising, even outside.

“Park far away, walk up a hill, take the stairs, get out of breath for about 20 minutes each day,” Black said.

Black offers a Legends program at STRONGSIDE specifically for people 55 and older. Each class has a warm-up, strength session, and workout with a special coach trained to work with this age group. They take their workout outside when the weather permits.

If the gym isn’t your speed, an easy way to get outdoors and get the body moving safely is to go for a long walk. There are plenty of easier trails around Atlanta for those who want distance over difficulty. If you want more of a workout for your heart, try out trails that offer a little more diversity in terrain.

If you prefer exercising outdoors by playing a sport and haven’t tried pickleball yet, it might be time to look for a local league. The popularity of this sport has continued to grow.

“As a person who has always enjoyed and played a variety of sports, pickleball sparked my interest, and I have enthusiastically encouraged people to give it a try,” Mike Levin told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

At 74, Levin considers himself to be in the “best physical condition of my life,” and plays pickleball at least three times a week.

Among the reasons Levin gravitates toward the sport, he cites its health benefits, how easy it is to learn, the low-pressure stakes of playing, and that it’s a fun way to meet people while being active.

“I get a full-body workout that provides pleasure and rewards. It makes me feel energized, happy, and excited,” Levin said.

Yoga is yet another way to exercise indoors or out.

“Seniors can gain both flexibility and mobility from practicing yoga, depending on which specific practice they choose,” Alena Levine, E-RYT 500, YACEP, lead yoga trainer told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Levine is an instructor at Peach Out Power Yoga in Marietta and the owner of Heartwell Retreats, which combines yoga practice with the sanctity of nature.

“Yoga is all about finding the right type of movement and setting a personal intention at the start of each practice,” Levine said.

It’s also about finding an instructor who offers positivity and shows compassion. Class choice should depend on your personal history and what daily activities you already do, says Levine. If you’re looking for a flow that focuses primarily on muscles, try a yang class. Yin classes work on muscles, too, but also bring in a focus on the connective tissues in the body.

Levin includes yoga in his workout routine in addition to pickleball because of the opportunity to take classes outdoors.

“Being outdoors helps release stress levels and helps me stay focused,” Levin said.

Look for classes held in parks or near lakes around Atlanta for a quieter way to connect your yoga practice of mind and body with a natural setting.

Whether it’s a more active workout or something that helps you find calm while moving, you can find additional benefits to taking that exercise outside.

“Being outside gets you to connect with you,” Black said. “It gives you that mental clarity that’s a big piece to being successful in exercise.”