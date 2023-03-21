How red tide can affect beachgoers

She recommends people take precautions. “When the tide is high, or we know it’s coming in, stay indoors, keep the windows closed. If you’re prone to more reactive airway disease, make sure you have your inhalers available and be in close contact with your provider for additional management if needed.”

People and animals are exposed to algal toxins by eating shellfish, fish containing toxins or by swimming in contaminated water.

Contact your health care team if you’ve been exposed to red tide.

The CDC also recommends contacting your poison control center hotline at 1-800-222-1222. Specialists may be able to offer information as well.

The National Centers for Coast Ocean Science monitors and provides harmful algal bloom forecasts for the Gulf of Mexico, Gulf of Maine, Lake Erie and, soon, the Pacific Northwest.