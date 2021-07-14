Tons of dead fish in Tampa Bay blamed on toxic red tide

Regional coverage At The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, we focus primarily on Georgia news, but we also like to provide readers with regional coverage of the Southeast. We cover stories that impact our region, especially in Alabama, Florida, Arkansas, Tennessee, Louisiana, South Carolina, North Carolina and Mississippi.

St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman said at a news conference Wednesday that state assistance is needed to tackle the red tide bloom. So far, no emergency declaration has been forthcoming from Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Caption Dead fish are pictured along the sea wall at Ballast Point Park in Tampa, Florida. (Martha Asencio-Rhine/Tampa Bay Times via AP) Credit: Martha Asencio-Rhine Credit: Martha Asencio-Rhine

“Right now, it’s all about cleanup,” Kriseman said. “It’s pretty awful. The odor sticks to you. Plus, there’s the emotional toll of seeing dead animals wash up day after day.”

Red tide is a naturally occurring phenomenon that has been observed in the Gulf of Mexico since the days of the Spanish explorers but can be exacerbated by nutrients such as nitrogen. The presence of the toxin-producing microorganisms of this magnitude in Tampa Bay is unusual, with some samples showing concentrations 10 to 17 times above what is considered a high level.

Caption City employees work together to remove a dead Goliath grouper from the waters at Crisp Park in St. Petersburg, Florida. (Arielle Bader/Tampa Bay Times via AP) Credit: Arielle Bader Credit: Arielle Bader

One potential cause is the April leak of tens of millions of gallons of contaminated water from the old Piney Point fertilizer plant along the bay in nearby Manatee County. Scientists have not yet pinpointed the reason for massive red tide bloom but said the leak is a chief suspect.

“We have no reason not to link those two things together,” said Maya Burke, Tampa Bay Estuary Program assistant director.