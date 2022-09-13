How one nurse can win $3,000 toward their next vacation

Music lovers might want to use their winnings for a trip to Joshua Tree Music Festival in California, Austin City Limits festival in Texas or another family friendly event.

No matter where you decide to go, be sure to plan accordingly. Nurses aren’t the only ones facing staff shortages; airports have been seeing problems, too.

To avoid spending your vacation without your favorite outfit, try packing everything in a carry-on so you can avoid checking a suitcase, which might get lost along its journey.

It’s always good to research your airline’s policies in the event of a cancellation or significant delay. Knowing what your options might be could keep your vacation from becoming another stressful event.

