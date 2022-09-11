These fall music festivals are surprisingly kid-friendly

While the festival is pretty family-friendly overall, the Lil’ Pilgrims Area ensures young music fans will have a memorable experience. Hosted by Grammy Award-winning producer Ralph Covert, the Lil’ Pilgrims Area includes plenty of musical activities and special presentations from musicians and artists.

Austin City Limits Music Festival, Austin, TX

October 7-9 & 14-16. Single day passes start at $145. Zilker Park, 2207 Lou Neff Rd., Austin, TX 78746. aclfestival.com

Born from the long-running concert series on PBS, the Austin City Limits Music Festival is celebrating its 20th anniversary. With a lineup that includes Lil Nas X, bluegrass wunderkind Billy Strings and the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Austin City Limits has something for everyone — which may be why it draws more than 400,000 music fans each year.

Younger fans are welcomed to the Austin Kiddie Limits area for special musical performances and workshops (past events have included drum zones and a hip hop workshop). The area is open to children 8 and under for free (up to two kids per adult ticket holder), and there are changing stations available.

As popular as Austin Kiddie Limits is, the real hotspot for parents and kids is the Kidz Beach area alongside Lady Bird Lake, where you can have some fun in the sun while listening to performances on the nearby stage.

Joshua Tree Music Festival, Joshua Tree, CA

October 6-9. Four-day passes start at $250. 2601 Sunfair Rd., Joshua Tree, California 92252. joshuatreemusicfestival.com

Burning Man may get more attention, but it’s not the only music festival to welcome fans to the otherworldly landscapes of the Southern California desert. Unlike Burning Man, with its anything goes attitude, the Joshua Tree Music Festival is welcoming of kids. With a schedule that includes Ibibio Sound Machine’s “vibrant electro-afro-funk outta London,” and Brass Against, a “musical middle finger to today’s authoritarian machine,” the lineup definitely falls on the indie side of the spectrum.

The festival’s kids’ zone, Kidsville, is located by the one-acre lake at the center of the festival grounds, perfect for staying cool in the desert sun. There are also cool-down showers located around the festival. Joshua Tree Music Festival even has a family-only campground so you can avoid the after-hours noise.