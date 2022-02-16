How healthy sleeping habits can reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s Disease

“This insight reveals a new mechanism and path to treatment of neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer’s through an interdisciplinary approach, and is emblematic of the CBIS strength in research and discovery and provides a new angle to human health and well-being,” Deepak Vashishth, director of the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Center for Biotechnology & Interdisciplinary Studies (CBIS), said in a press release.

In addition, the study emphasizes the importance of healthy sleep patterns in order to prevent Alzheimer’s. Unhealthy sleeping habits over a long period may cause diseases like Alzheimer’s to persist. According to the CDC, insufficient sleep is also linked to depression, cardiovascular diseases and obesity.

To acquire a healthy sleeping schedule, the American Academy of Sleep Medicine recommends setting a consistent bedtime and wake-up time, establishing a bedtime routine, avoiding caffeine and alcohol before bed and keeping your bedroom dark, comfortable and at a cooler temperature.

