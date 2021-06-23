Look out for these early onset Alzheimer’s disease signs

Some adults have early-onset Alzheimer’s, which occurs before 65. About 220,000 to 640,000 adults nationwide have it, according to the National Institutes of Health.

“Scientists continue to unravel the complex brain changes involved in the onset and progression of Alzheimer’s disease. It seems likely that damage to the brain starts a decade or more before memory and other cognitive problems appear. During this preclinical stage of Alzheimer’s disease, people seem to be symptom-free, but toxic changes are taking place in the brain,” the National Institute on Aging said.