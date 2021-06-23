ajc logo
Look out for these early onset Alzheimer’s disease signs

The First New Alzheimer's Drug, in 20 Years, Has Been Approved in the United States.Regulators in the United States have approved the first new treatment for Alzheimer's disease in nearly 20 years.The BBC reports that the new drug, Aducanumab, targets the underlying cause of Alzheimer's rather than its symptoms.The newly approved drug targets amyloid, a protein that forms abnormal clumps in the brains of people with Alzheimer's that can damage cells and lead to dementia.The decision reportedly paves the way for the drug to receive approval in the U.K.However, scientists remain divided over Aducanumab's potential impact due to uncertainty over the trial results.Late-stage trials of the drug were halted in 2019, when analysis showed it was not slowing the deterioration of memory and thinking problems. .Later that year, U.S. manufacturer Biogen reportedly concluded the drug did work, as long as it was administered in higher doses. .The BBC reports that the US Food and Drug Administration said there was "substantial evidence that aducanumab reduces amyloid beta plaques in the brain.".They added this "is reasonably likely to predict important benefits to patients."

Aging in Atlanta
By Kiersten Willis, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Alzheimer’s disease affects about 5.8 million U.S. adults 65 and older, the Mayo Clinic reported.

Some adults have early-onset Alzheimer’s, which occurs before 65. About 220,000 to 640,000 adults nationwide have it, according to the National Institutes of Health.

“Scientists continue to unravel the complex brain changes involved in the onset and progression of Alzheimer’s disease. It seems likely that damage to the brain starts a decade or more before memory and other cognitive problems appear. During this preclinical stage of Alzheimer’s disease, people seem to be symptom-free, but toxic changes are taking place in the brain,” the National Institute on Aging said.

Here are a few early-onset Alzheimer’s disease signs to look out for, according to Medical News Today.

Issues completing familiar tasks

Finding it hard to get to the grocery store or work, difficulty preparing a simple meal or placing a phone call are some examples. The Alzheimer’s Association says a typical age-related change is occasionally needing help with microwave settings or recording a TV show.

Difficulties planning or problem-solving

Issues with following a simple recipe or staying on top of monthly bills and expenses can be a sign of early-onset Alzheimer’s. Making occasional mistakes when managing bills is usual.

Confusion over dates and times

A person could have early on-set Alzheimer’s if they have trouble keeping track of the times of day, months and seasons. It’s usual for a person to get confused about the day of the week if they figure it out later.

Changes in personality and mood

A person losing interest in things they once enjoyed is a symptom. Feeling confused, anxious, irritable or depressed is also a sign. Becoming irritable after an interrupted routine is normal.

