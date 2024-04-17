Pulse

How Georgia nurse anesthetists’ pay compares nationwide

Although the health care pros make a good wage for the Peach State, their salary is slightly below average nationwide

36 minutes ago

Certified registered nurse anesthetists were the highest paid nurses for 2023, with a career path expected to grow by 9% over the next decade.

Georgia CRNAs made roughly three times the average wage of other state residents last year. Compared to other states, however, their checks are actually slightly below average.

The Peach State’s health care pros earned an average $204,070, or $98.11 per hour, according to Nurse.org.

Nationwide, CRNAs saw a significant increase in total cash compensation. According to the 2023 Advanced Practice Provider Compensation and Productivity Survey, nurse anesthetists remained in high demand all year, leading to a 9.6% year-over-year increase in pay. From 2020 to 2023, compensation rose by 15.6%, to a median hourly pay of $102.91.

Earlier this month, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics released new data. comparing salaries in each state.

Nationwide, CRNAs made an average $214,200 ($102.98 hourly) in 2023 — about 5% higher than Georgia’s professionals. The industry is projected to produce around 4,303 additional jobs over the coming decade to join the 47,810 current workers.

Nurse anesthetists made more money working at outpatient care centers than anywhere else, earning well-above-average salaries of $263,960. CRNAs working in hospitals, for instance, earned roughly $33,000 less.

The highest paying states for these health care pros were Illinois ($281,240), Massachusetts ($272,510), Montana ($256,460), New York ($256,160) and Vermont ($254,790).

Earning only 5% less than the career path’s average U.S. pay, the Peach State’s workers ultimately broke about even with most other states.

According to U.S. News and World Report, Georgia enjoys a cost of living roughly 4% below the U.S. median — making that just-below-average CRNA pay go just a little bit further.

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

OPINION
