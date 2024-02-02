Georgia Nursing Hall of Fame announces ‘legends’ of 2024

The Georgia Nurses Foundation recently announced the 10 inductees for the 2024 Georgia Nursing Hall of Fame. Those selected are considered exemplary registered nurses who have made efforts to advance the profession in a significant way, earning them legendary status in their field, GNF said.

“The Foundation’s Trustees and I are extremely proud to present the second cohort of the Georgia Nursing Hall of Fame,” GNF president Wanda Jones, MSN, FNP-BC, RN, said in a news release. “The aim of the program is to showcase the many nursing legends in Georgia. We are so looking forward to celebrating them at the Induction ceremony on February 22, 2024.”

Tickets to the induction ceremony, which takes place 6:30 p.m. at the Estate on 3109 Piedmont Road NE, can be purchased here. Sponsorship opportunities for the event are also available.