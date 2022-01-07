Here’s how you can gain more autonomy as a nurse

Chief Nursing Officer

A CNO is the highest administrative nursing position, typically earning $128,031 a year based on their experience.

CNOs’ responsibilities include managing hospitals, training nursing staff and building their staff. In short, CNOs are responsible for supporting other nurses to ensure patients are receiving the best quality care. In the field, they are mentors and leaders, and they work directly under hospital CEOs.

Director of Nursing

Often working with managing the budget, Directors of Nursing make an average of $100,980 a year.

Directors of Nursing serve as liaisons between nurses and other health consultants. They monitor expenses, work to improve the quality of healthcare services and oversee the hiring and development of their staff.

Nurse Manager

On average, nurse managers earn $115,160 a year.

Nurse Managers are the head nurses of staff. They are responsible for tasks such as creating schedules, leading their staff and giving performance reviews. Nurse managers typically work out of an office in any type of clinic, hospital, home or doctor’s office.

Explore Four questions to help you plan your next nursing career move

According to Murphy, acquiring special certifications, establishing professional relationships with providers, subscribing to peer-reviewed journals to expand one’s knowledge base and getting involved in nursing organizations are ways to gain autonomy as a nurse. Murphy recommends that managers support their nurses and encourage them to make autonomous decisions.

According to Professional Autonomy of Nurses: A Qualitative Meta-Synthesis Study, a journal published in the National Center for Biotechnology Information, maintaining autonomy in nurses is necessary for increased job satisfaction.

In the study, results show that increased autonomy led to improved quality care, increased quality of nurse’s working life and showed higher retention rates.

For more content like this, sign up for the Pulse newsletter here.