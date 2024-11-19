Pulse
If your ideal workspace is a helicopter, check out flight nursing

Latest ‘Nurse Converse’ podcast episode breaks down the skills and requirements for aspiring flight nurses

By
1 minute ago

Imagine being strapped into a helicopter, racing against time while performing lifesaving procedures in a space smaller than your closet. Welcome to the adrenaline-fueled world of flight nursing.

In the latest episode of “Nurse Converse,” presented by Nurse.org, host Stephanie Suzadail was joined by Everett Moss, a nurse anesthetist, to share their journeys and insights into this high-stakes field.

Flight nursing demands adaptability, quick thinking and a passion for intense, unpredictable situations. These nurses provide critical care aboard helicopters or airplanes, stabilizing patients after traumatic injuries or transporting critically ill individuals.

Both hosts emphasized the importance of strong experience for aspiring flight nurses. Most programs typically require at least three years of critical care experience, most often in emergency departments or intensive care units. Key certifications include advanced cardiovascular life support, pediatric advanced life support and neonatal resuscitation program.

Suzadail, a seasoned flight nurse more than six years, stressed that experience goes beyond minimum qualifications. “Your experience should involve a diverse range of patients and ages,” she explained. “You want to ensure your skills are well-rounded and that you comfortably feel like you’re an expert in your field.”

Moss offered key advice for breaking into the field: “Don’t listen to those who’ve never done it. Be aggressive with networking and connect with people who are actually flying. Go by base, pick their brain and just really learn about the profession that you dream about.”

Flight nursing can be a dream career, but as Suzadail put it, you have to “be ready for literally everything.”

