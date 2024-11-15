Gifts health care workers say they would like to receive this holiday

It’s the holiday season, a perfect time to show appreciation for hardworking nurses and other health care professionals. Glamour has curated a list of thoughtful gift ideas inspired by nurses themselves, along with insights from their friends and family.

So whether you’re looking to brighten someone’s day or give back to those who care for others year-round, here are some options.

Lululemon two-tone canvas tote bag

This spacious, water-resistant bag features multiple compartments perfect for storing scrubs, shoes and personal items. Its reinforced straps handle heavy loads while maintaining a stylish appearance.

“A lot of us have to bring an overnight bag to work sometimes, whether we have a super-long shift or plans after work,” RN Mia DeGilio told the magazine.

O’Keeffe’s Working Hands cream

A lifesaver for nurses who wash their hands countless times daily, this intensive moisturizer says it heals severe dryness and creates a protective layer without leaving a greasy residue. Tip: It would make a great stocking stuffer.

Hoka Clifton 9 sneakers

These ultra-cushioned shoes provide lots of comfort during 12-hour shifts. Their lightweight design and responsive foam technology are designed to help reduce foot fatigue while maintaining stability.

“My feet hurt when I’m standing for hours, and the Hoka shoes feel like I’m walking on air,” said Amanda Mangieri, RN, BSN, of the NewYork-Presbyterian Weill Cornell Medical Center. “After hours of being on my feet, it doesn’t feel like I’m wearing anything.”

Atlas Coffee Club subscription

For coffee lovers, this subscription delivers premium coffee from around the world, complete with tasting notes and brewing tips. The company says it brings a new country’s finest beans each month, keeping coffee breaks from getting mundane.

Kindle Paperwhite e-reader

An ideal companion for break-time reading or unwinding post-shift, this waterproof Kindle features adjustable lighting and a long-lasting battery, all in a compact design that slips easily into scrub pockets.

Starbucks or Dunkin gift card

You can’t go wrong with this classic choice. Digital options make it easy to reload and use through their mobile apps.

HelloFresh meal kit subscription

After exhausting shifts, having preportioned ingredients and easy recipes delivered by HelloFresh helps maintain healthy eating habits without the stress of meal planning. Other meal services that would make a great gift include Hungryroot, Marley Spoon and UberEats gift cards.

Winc Wine subscription

This personalized wine service selects bottles based on individual taste preferences, offering a relaxing way to unwind after challenging workdays.

Capri Blue scented candles

Capri Blue candles transform any space into a spa-like escape. They comes in many sizes and fragrances to ensure lasting enjoyment and post-shift relaxation.

“They’re great for use with a bubble bath, for relaxation time, or literally for all of the time,” Jordan Humphries, RN, BSN, told Glamour. “Kind of one of those things that you might not want to splurge on for yourself, so that makes this an excellent gift.”

Yeti Rambler straw mug

This vacuum-insulated mug keeps drinks cold for entire shifts. Its durable construction and leakproof lid prevent spills during hectic moments.

