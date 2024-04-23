Pulse

How to overcome laziness and stay motivated

5 expert-backed tips to reignite your motivation

Adding 30 minutes of this exercise can help you live longer
By
34 minutes ago

Let’s face it: We’ve all been stuck in a rut, unable to muster the energy to tackle daily tasks. Whether it’s cleaning the kitchen or working on personal growth, laziness can be a real obstacle.

Although often considered a character flaw, it’s important to understand that laziness is often a signal that something deeper is at play, according to Jon M. Jachimowicz, a professor at the Harvard School of Business. Laziness can indicate a need to hit the pause button and reassess life’s demands. Common culprits include boredom from routine, feeling overwhelmed, not enough rest or underlying health issues.

If you’re ready to take charge and reignite your motivation, BetterUp offers five expert-backed strategies.

Identify your motivator

Uncover what truly drives you — whether it’s a career goal, physical health or personal growth. Write down these motivators and place them where you’ll see them daily, serving as a constant reminder of your purpose.

ExploreExpert: Simplify your health goals to achieve success

Avoid distractions

Take a hard look at your productivity thieves, such as excessive social media use or binging on Netflix. Track these distractions and create a plan to optimize your focus and reclaim your time.

Establish accountability

Share your goals with a trusted friend or family member who can provide support and encouragement. Choose someone who will provide positivity and honest feedback.

Take breaks

Embrace the Pomodoro Technique: Work intensely for 25 minutes, followed by a brief break. These regular intervals help prevent burnout and maintain a steady flow of productivity.

Set realistic goals

Avoid overwhelming yourself with unattainable objectives. Break tasks into manageable segments, prioritizing immediate needs while maintaining a positive mindset.

Explore5 ways to stay positive in a sometimes negative world

In addition to these strategies, stay positive. Combat self-criticism with self-compassion.

About the Author

Avery Newmark covers travel, health, events and trending news for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. With a dual background in film production and journalism, Avery came to the AJC after working as a video editor. She enjoys film photography and live music in her free time. Reach her at avery.newmark@ajc.com.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Special

Plastic recycling company plans $1 billion investment in Georgia

Credit: TNS

Gov. Kemp signs landmark tenant protections bill into law

Credit: Alice Tecotzky

Arrests. An encampment. Columbia University protests cause a stir on campus

Credit: AP

THE LATEST
Pecker says he wanted to keep tabloid's agreement with Trump 'as quiet as possible'
26m ago

Credit: AP

THE LATEST
Pecker says he wanted to keep tabloid's agreement with Trump 'as quiet as possible'
26m ago

Credit: AJC FILE PHOTO / SPECIAL

Man using magnet in creek finds new evidence in Craigslist killings, GBI says
The Latest

Face Yoga is the latest anti-aging trend, but does it really work?
57m ago
Unraveling the psychology behind the thrill of shopping online
1h ago
Extra pockets! 2024′s best scrubs also stretch, repel bodily fluids
Featured

Credit: AP

Another record night for Acuña, who didn’t know he was on brink of history
Follow updates as NY testimony resumes in Donald Trump hush money case
26m ago
Voter Voices: What will drive 2024 voting decisions in pivotal Georgia?