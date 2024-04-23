Let’s face it: We’ve all been stuck in a rut, unable to muster the energy to tackle daily tasks. Whether it’s cleaning the kitchen or working on personal growth, laziness can be a real obstacle.

Although often considered a character flaw, it’s important to understand that laziness is often a signal that something deeper is at play, according to Jon M. Jachimowicz, a professor at the Harvard School of Business. Laziness can indicate a need to hit the pause button and reassess life’s demands. Common culprits include boredom from routine, feeling overwhelmed, not enough rest or underlying health issues.

If you’re ready to take charge and reignite your motivation, BetterUp offers five expert-backed strategies.

Identify your motivator

Uncover what truly drives you — whether it’s a career goal, physical health or personal growth. Write down these motivators and place them where you’ll see them daily, serving as a constant reminder of your purpose.

Avoid distractions

Take a hard look at your productivity thieves, such as excessive social media use or binging on Netflix. Track these distractions and create a plan to optimize your focus and reclaim your time.

Establish accountability

Share your goals with a trusted friend or family member who can provide support and encouragement. Choose someone who will provide positivity and honest feedback.

Take breaks

Embrace the Pomodoro Technique: Work intensely for 25 minutes, followed by a brief break. These regular intervals help prevent burnout and maintain a steady flow of productivity.

Set realistic goals

Avoid overwhelming yourself with unattainable objectives. Break tasks into manageable segments, prioritizing immediate needs while maintaining a positive mindset.

In addition to these strategies, stay positive. Combat self-criticism with self-compassion.