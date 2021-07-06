Expert: Simplify your health goals to achieve success

Ridding homes of any desserts, candy, soda and processed food

Promising to buy and eat only whole foods made from scratch

Going to the gym five or more days a week and working out for an hour each time

Hiring a life coach to help get their life together

Reducing work stress

Does this sound familiar?

Most people start out strong and do OK for three to four weeks, but then they slowly revert to old habits that leave them with excess pounds and feeling discouraged. Once they get motivated to try again, they do, but the cycle tends to repeat itself.

I recommend simplifying your goals. Adjust your outlook of better health to break the vicious cycle of exercise and diet plans that aren’t sustainable. Start with a few small things that are realistic given your lifestyle, work and family needs.

Rather than identify six or seven goals, select and focus on one simple thing you can change today. For instance, identify a single thing related to your diet, such as cutting out sugary drinks and increasing your water intake. If you are someone who drinks multiple sodas daily, you can lose upward of 10 pounds a year by reducing your intake by one soda per day, even if you change nothing else. This is a perfect example of creating success for yourself by just changing one thing.

Another idea would be to eat a salad every other day with a meal. This can be something you can easily manage and feel successful with. Just remember not to overload it with dressing. Or instead of grabbing a handful of chips for a snack, grab an apple or a cheese stick. Consider the same substitutions for your children so you won’t be tempted.

Over time, one change will lead to another. As you implement healthy things into your routine, you will build more success. And that success will make these lifestyle changes sustainable.

With respect to physical activity, take a moment to focus on the amount of physical activity per week you want to aim for rather than a number of days at the gym. Ideally, we know that for optimal cardiac health and weight loss, the recommended amount of moderate physical activity is about 175 minutes a week. Although that translates to about five sessions of 30 minutes of aerobic exercise, start smaller.

If you give yourself some grace to find something that works, you can then build on it until it’s more sustainable.

As a working mom of young kids, getting to the gym daily may be challenging. Can you find two 15-minute slots in your day to go for a walk outside? Can you and your family — kids included — go for a walk after dinner? Over time, increase your behaviors. Commit to a 30-minute walk or visit the gym once or twice a week for 30 minutes. Recent studies show that even one visit to the gym, although not optimal, is still better than not going at all. In addition, you can feel good knowing you have had success.

Over time, you can gradually move your goal to three times a week. Then eventually you can increase the time to 45 minutes or one hour.

Remember, building healthy habits takes time. Think about your children. When children are learning a skill, whether it’s reading, writing their name or riding a bike, they experience setbacks and successes. Those successes are usually celebrated. These experiences build momentum and provide confidence that leads to long-term sustainability.

Motivation by success works much better than motivation by guilt. Unfortunately, a lot of motivation to change is guilt-based. This doesn’t work with motivating children, or with managers and leaders with employees in the workplace, so why should you expect this to work for yourself?

Take time to identify some easy, simple, healthy adjustments you can make that will give you the confidence to keep adding new things. Also, talk with your health care provider if you have special dietary needs, any underlying medical conditions or have more specific questions.

Graham King is a doctor of family medicine at the Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato, Minnesota.