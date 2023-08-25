Here’s how much Georgia nurse practitioners make in 2023

According to a recent report from nursingprocess.org, which utilizes data provided by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, newly graduated nurse practitioners make approximately six times federal minimum wage. That number, however, changes based on experience level and which state nurse practitioners are working in.

Georgia nurse practitioners make roughly 7% less than the national average for the profession, with Georgia’s health care heroes earning $55.50 an hour on average while nurse practitioners average $59.75 nationally.

“The average nurse practitioner’s hourly pay in Georgia is $55.50 per hour,” Nursing Process reported. “In Georgia, NPs make entry-level wages of approximately $39.71 per hour and typically experience increases of $5 to $9 every five to nine years.”

Once a Georgia nurse practitioner has 20 years of experience or more, they earn an average hourly wage of $71.50. Ranking in the top spot among the highest paying states for nurse practitioners, California’s health care heroes average $76.02 per hour. The lowest paying state in the country is Michigan, which averages $54.7 per hour.

“As is common with other types of jobs and careers, nurse practitioners can expect to see pay increases as they continue to gain experience,” Nursing Process reported. “For example, entry-level nurse practitioners earn $41.99 on average. With five to nine years of experience as an NP, you could earn around $58.47 per hour. The most experienced nurse practitioners, with 20 or more years of experience, make an average of $79.44 per hour.”

There are a number of ways nurse practitioners can improve their pay, including choosing a specialty. Many specialty practices pay better than unspecialized nurse practitioner positions do, especially aesthetic, critical care and emergency nurse practitioner specialties. Becoming a freelance medical writer is another high-earning job, Nursing Process suggested.

About the Author

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

