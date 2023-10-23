Grady Health System recognized as health care I.T. leader

The Atlanta-based Grady Health System announced on Thursday that the health care organization has been recognized for its use of information technology. Grady has earned level nine status in the College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME) 2023 Digital Health Most Wired survey, a “digital health checkup” for health care organizations worldwide, for the acute and ambulatory categories.

The survey examined more than 55,000 facilities across the globe. Assessing the impact of technology in the realm of health care, the survey ranks hospitals based on their uses of analytics and data management, population health, infrastructure, patient engagement and a number of other categories.

“This honor demonstrates Grady’s commitment to providing the best technology to ensure seamless coordination of high-quality care for our patients,” Ben McKeeby, senior vice president and chief information officer at Grady, said in a news release. “Achieving this level of recognition reflects Grady’s dedication to improving healthcare through the advancement of digital health strategies and innovation in technology.”

Launched last year, the overarching purpose of the CHIME Digital Health Most Wired survey is to reflect the progress of health care organizations as they continue to reinvent the industry through the use of new technologies. The survey is also intended to inform health care organizations on how digital technology can support industry leaders by providing invaluable data insights.

“We are proud to recognize Grady’s exceptional dedication to digital health excellence,” CHIME president and CEO Russell P. Branzell told Grady Health System. “Their pioneering performance in the industry not only inspires other organizations by example, but also provides patients around the world with better care.”

As a level nine status hospital in the acute and ambulatory categories, Grady Health Systems ranks one of the highest in the survey, as those ranked in levels nine and 10 are considered to be hospitals that “actively push the industry forward.”

