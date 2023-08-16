These medical jobs are high paying and require no more than an associate’s degree

30 minutes ago
The health care industry is home to some of the U.S. economy’s highest paying jobs. While many of those sky-high salaries require an advanced degree and lots of certifications, some health care industry opportunities come with great pay and far less demanding requirements. To make the job hunt as painless as possible, Nursing Process — an organization that provides nursing students with information on programs and schools — has broken down the best high-paying medical jobs that require minimal schooling for success.

Here are the top five:

Radiation therapist

Typically only requiring an associate degree and little to no on-the-job training, radiation therapy is a booming job field with high pay. The field features roughly 1,100 job openings annually and an annual pay range of $60,080 to $132,930. This position is perfect for those interested in working with oncologists by administering radiation treatments to patients with cancer.

Nuclear medicine technologist

A nuclear medicine technologist earns a whopping $57,830 to $109,070 every year, and the job field only requires an associate degree for entry. While the role of a nuclear medicine technologist varies, these health care professionals generally administer radiopharmaceuticals.

Dental hygienist

With 15,600 annual job openings, dental hygienists enjoy a much larger job market that many of the other health care positions featured on this list. Requiring only an associate degree, these professionals generally take home anywhere from $54,200 to $104,420 every year. This role is perfect for those interested in working under the supervision of a dentist during dental care treatments and examinations.

Diagnostic medical sonographer

Diagnostic medical sonographers perform procedures featuring sonographic equipment that utilize high-frequency sound waves to create images of a patient’s designated body part. These professionals make roughly $53,790 to $105,340 each year with no more than an associate degree.

Magnetic resonance imaging technologist

Health care heroes interested in working with patients and technology should consider the magnetic resonance imaging technologist role. With an associate degree, these technologists earn $52,880 to $104,210 every year.

About the Author

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

