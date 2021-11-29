Going on a plant-based diet could help the planet, study says

They then analyzed the food and beverage consumption of 212 adults recorded online over three 24-hour periods.

The study found that non-vegetarian diets produced 59% more greenhouse gas emissions than vegetarian diets. Men’s diets were found to contribute 41% more greenhouse gases than women’s diets, primarily due to greater meat intake.

It also discovered that people who ate the recommended daily amounts of saturated fats, carbs and sodium contributed fewer greenhouse gas emissions than people who ate less healthy diets.

“Obesity-related disease and disability are big problems in most Western countries,” said Janet Cade, a professor from the University’s School of Food Science and Nutrition. “This detailed study confirms that diets that are better for the planet’s health are better for our own personal health too.”

