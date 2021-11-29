Morning exposure to deep red light can improve declining eyesight

The research, published in the journal Scientific Reports, shows that three minutes of exposure to 670-nanometer (long wavelength) deep red light in the morning once a week can improve color contrast vision by 17 percent. When the same test was done in the afternoon, however, there was no improvement.

The study builds on the team’s previous findings, which showed that daily three-minute exposure to longwave deep red light ’switched on’ energy-producing mitochondria cells in the human retina, aiding in the restoration of naturally deteriorating vision.