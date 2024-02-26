Gift ideas for yourself or those you know who suffer from anxiety

Here are four gift ideas for those who suffer from anxiety.

Therapy dough

When someone is dealing with anxiety, they can experience restlessness and sweating. Sometimes a leg will bounce or they’ll move their fingers a lot. Therapy dough is a great way to keep nerves calm and occupied.

Companies like Pinch Me Dough offer a variety of putty infused with calming aromatherapy and come in calming and playful colors.

The dough works by providing “a purifying release of muscle tension. It naturally creates a redirection of focus from the mind to the hand where the current tension can be squished and released,” according to the Pinch Me Dough website.

Adult coloring book

Adult coloring books and books created specifically for stress and anxiety feature pictures with fine lines and extreme detail.

“The repetitive movement of coloring can be soothing and calming for some people who have high stress and heightened anxiety,” Michele Goldman, psychologist and Hope for Depression Research Foundation media advisor, told Healthline.

According to the Mayo Clinic, coloring can “improve sleep and fatigue while decreasing body aches, heart rate, respiration, and feelings of depression and anxiety.”

Adult coloring books vary from animals and landscapes to words of affirmation. Prices start at $7 on Amazon.

Light therapy lamp

Therapy lamps work by tricking the body into producing more serotonin. In the winter months, some people experience seasonal affective disorder — a type of depression that’s often related to getting less sunlight during winter months.

“Light therapy is not a cure, but it has been shown to help reduce symptoms that come with depression, such as lack of energy, trouble sleeping, anxiety, as well as feelings of sadness, hopelessness and irritability,” said Eric C. Alcera, M.D., a behavioral health specialist at Hackensack Meridian Health.

Light therapy lamps can range from $15 to more than $200 on Amazon.

Essential oil defuser

A 2023 study revealed essential oils are an effective treatment in reducing both the state of anxiety and trait anxiety. Here are five essential oils to try.

Lavender

Sandalwood

Frankincense

Lemon

Clary sage

Johns Hopkins Medicine says by inhaling plant-based oils, signals are sent to your brain and hit the amygdala to affect your emotions.

Essential oil defusers start at $20 on Amazon, and most include oils.

If you think someone you know might be dealing with anxiety but aren’t sure, some common symptoms include shortness of breath, feeling edgy, nausea, sweating and restlessness.

Also, be on the lookout for common behaviors such as seeking reassurance, avoiding people and or events, compulsive actions or procrastination.