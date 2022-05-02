3 issues nurses face throughout their careers, according to ANA

Mandatory overtime

According to 2019 research from New York University’s Rory Meyers College of Nursing, new nurses work plenty of 12-hour shifts, clocking in a “troubling” number of overtime hours — and 13% of them hold second jobs.

And this was before the pandemic.

“Staff nurses across the nation are reporting a dramatic increase in the use of mandatory overtime as a staffing tool,” the ANA wrote. “This dangerous staffing practice, in part due to a nursing shortage, is having a negative impact on patient care, fostering medical errors, and driving nurses away from the bedside.”

Safety

When you become a nurse, you know you’re going to be exposed to diseases. That’s why they give you personal protective equipment.

What they might not prepare you for are the back injuries, and the slips, trips and falls.

In 2015, the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration set new safety inspection guidelines, based on data showing that hospitals have some of the highest rates of workplace injuries and illnesses in the country.

The ANA also wrote that needlestick injuries and blood-borne infections concern nearly two-thirds of its members. “While the majority of sharps injuries involve nursing staff, laboratory staff, physicians, housekeepers, and other health care workers can also be at risk and need protection. ANA is working to reduce those risks through education and legislation: arming health care professionals with the guidelines and resources to prevent injuries; and their employers with the ability to create workplace environments where they can do so.”