ajc logo
X

3 issues nurses face throughout their careers, according to ANA

caption arrowCaption
A survey by the National Commission to Address Racism in Nursing found widespread racism in nursing.Of the respondents, 63% of nurses say they’ve experienced racism in the workplace.The survey also found: 69% of Hispanic respondents reported personally experiencing racism.In addition, 73% of Asian nurses reported experiencing racism.Black nurses were the most likely to report experiencing racism, with 92% of Black nurses responded reporting personally experiencing racism

Pulse
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
51 minutes ago
There are issues you’re taught about in school, and there are those you find out about on the job

During the past couple of years, few professions have been analyzed and written about more than nursing. From working conditions to safety, from salary to what you wear, nurses have been put under a microscope during the pandemic.

Many nurses are choosing to leave the profession, and for those who stay there are issues they’ll face throughout their careers. The American Nurses Association has sussed out three of the more pressing issues facing nurses today.

ExploreGeorgia nursing shortage at crisis levels

Staffing shortages

“Our health care system faces immense challenges,” ANA wrote. “Staff shortages brought about by cost-cutting decisions, an aging population, increased patient complexity and need, and an aging workforce places stress on working conditions for nurses and affects patient care and overall outcomes.”

In a November survey of nurses, one person responded: “Lack of resources, lack of staffing, lack of getting all our concerns addressed … Those are very draining, especially when we’re supposed to provide patient care and do a good job. All the drama from work and things like that, those don’t help. If anything, it just makes the environment more toxic and unbearable, definitely, and at one point, it will start affecting … your mental health and your physical health, even your spiritual health.”

In a report published with the consulting firm Avalere, the ANA recommends “that staffing levels in a value-based health care system should not be fixed, as day-to-day hospital requirements are constantly in flux.”

ExploreSurvey: Nurses don’t want to be heroes

Mandatory overtime

According to 2019 research from New York University’s Rory Meyers College of Nursing, new nurses work plenty of 12-hour shifts, clocking in a “troubling” number of overtime hours — and 13% of them hold second jobs.

And this was before the pandemic.

“Staff nurses across the nation are reporting a dramatic increase in the use of mandatory overtime as a staffing tool,” the ANA wrote. “This dangerous staffing practice, in part due to a nursing shortage, is having a negative impact on patient care, fostering medical errors, and driving nurses away from the bedside.”

ExploreTwo years into pandemic, thousands of nurses are still overwhelmed

Safety

When you become a nurse, you know you’re going to be exposed to diseases. That’s why they give you personal protective equipment.

What they might not prepare you for are the back injuries, and the slips, trips and falls.

In 2015, the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration set new safety inspection guidelines, based on data showing that hospitals have some of the highest rates of workplace injuries and illnesses in the country.

The ANA also wrote that needlestick injuries and blood-borne infections concern nearly two-thirds of its members. “While the majority of sharps injuries involve nursing staff, laboratory staff, physicians, housekeepers, and other health care workers can also be at risk and need protection. ANA is working to reduce those risks through education and legislation: arming health care professionals with the guidelines and resources to prevent injuries; and their employers with the ability to create workplace environments where they can do so.”

ExploreSafety first: How nurses can minimize risks on the job

About the Author

Follow Nancy Clanton on twitter

Nancy Clanton writes and edits stories of local interest about health, travel, events and entertainment. She also coordinates coverage and promotion of Pulse, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's digital magazine for nurses in the Southeast. A native of Knoxville and graduate of the University of Tennessee, she has worked at the AJC for 21 years.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
You and 1,999 other nurses could win Chipotle burritos for a year
35m ago
Mother’s Day gift ideas for moms who are nurses
120,000 pounds of raw ground beef recalled over E. coli risk
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top