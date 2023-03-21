AJC announces date for Top Workplaces ceremony

To bridge the gap between the previous ceremony in March 2022 and the new date in August 2023, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution released its list of the top 175 companies on March 19, 2023. The celebration and ranking reveal will then take place in August.

The Top Workplaces program is a recognition program for employers based solely on surveys completed by employees about their workplace experience. The program provides valuable recognition for companies, increases employee engagement, and helps attract and retain top talent by providing data-based insights into employee relations.