AJC announces date for Top Workplaces ceremony

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Top Workplaces program has announced a new date for its annual recognition ceremony: August 10, 2023. Going forward, the program will take place in late summer instead of the spring to better support the program’s growth and provide companies with more timely data-based insights.
To bridge the gap between the previous ceremony in March 2022 and the new date in August 2023, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution released its list of the top 175 companies on March 19, 2023. The celebration and ranking reveal will then take place in August.
The Top Workplaces program is a recognition program for employers based solely on surveys completed by employees about their workplace experience. The program provides valuable recognition for companies, increases employee engagement, and helps attract and retain top talent by providing data-based insights into employee relations.
Participating in the Top Workplaces survey can give companies a competitive edge in today’s tight labor market, where employee satisfaction is critical to success in both customer service and talent retention and attraction.
The top 175 companies are recognized in a special print section and awards ceremony each year providing a platform for attracting employees and highlighting successes.
“We are excited to announce this change to the Top Workplaces program and look forward to continuing to recognize and celebrate the best companies in Atlanta,” said a spokesperson for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Top Workplaces program.
For more information about the Top Workplaces program, visit http://www.ajc.com/topworkplaces.
