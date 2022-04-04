Georgia has 1 city among healthiest, 2 among unhealthiest in U.S.

In WalletHub’s annual ranking of the healthiest and unhealthiest U.S. cities, Georgia finished with one in the former, but two in the latter.
“For those with specific medical conditions, it is important to consider whether you can easily access the medical care you need,” according to Amy Lynn McGuire, Leon Jaworski professor of biomedical ethics and director of the Center for Medical Ethics and Health Policy at Baylor College of Medicine. “For more general health concerns, one of the most important things to look for is whether the city allows getting outside and exercising. Are there green spaces, parks, and/or safe streets with sidewalks? Also, health is as much about mental and emotional well-being as it is about physical well-being, so it is also important to reflect on whether this is a city where you can feel at home. Is it close to friends and family who enhance your life? Is it the kind of place where you can readily incorporate your passions and preferences (or hobbies) into your daily life?”
To identify the overall healthiest cities in the United States, WalletHub compared 182 cities — including the 150 most populated U.S. cities, plus at least two of the most populated cities in each state — across four key dimensions: health care, food, fitness and green space.
The financial website then evaluated the four dimensions using 43 relevant metrics, each graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing the most favorable conditions for a healthy lifestyle.
For those wanting to live in a top five healthy city, you’re going to have to move west.
San Francisco topped the rankings with an overall score of 68.54. It was followed by Seattle (66.08), San Diego (64.94), Portland (64.69) and Salt Lake City (64.16).
Atlanta’s ranking is nothing to sneeze out, however. With an overall score of 56.23, we landed at No. 24 — two spots lower than last year. Our best showing was No. 20 in the food dimension, with the worst ranking at No. 87 for health care.
Georgia’s two other cities in the analysis, Columbus and Augusta, finished in the bottom 10. With a score of 33.97, Columbus ranked No. 174. One spot below was Augusta, with a score of 33.76.
According to WalletHub’s analysis, all but three of 20 unhealthiest cities are in the South. You can check out the full rankings here.
