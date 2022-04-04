Georgia has 1 city among healthiest, 2 among unhealthiest in U.S.

“For those with specific medical conditions, it is important to consider whether you can easily access the medical care you need,” according to Amy Lynn McGuire, Leon Jaworski professor of biomedical ethics and director of the Center for Medical Ethics and Health Policy at Baylor College of Medicine. “For more general health concerns, one of the most important things to look for is whether the city allows getting outside and exercising. Are there green spaces, parks, and/or safe streets with sidewalks? Also, health is as much about mental and emotional well-being as it is about physical well-being, so it is also important to reflect on whether this is a city where you can feel at home. Is it close to friends and family who enhance your life? Is it the kind of place where you can readily incorporate your passions and preferences (or hobbies) into your daily life?”

Explore Scientists develop synthetic antibiotics that could save millions of lives

To identify the overall healthiest cities in the United States, WalletHub compared 182 cities — including the 150 most populated U.S. cities, plus at least two of the most populated cities in each state — across four key dimensions: health care, food, fitness and green space.