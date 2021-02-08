Atlanta in top 25 healthiest U.S. cities, analysis shows

Staying healthy can be easy if you live in the right city. If you live where health care costs are lower and you have access to nutritious food, then you’re likely healthier than people who don’t.
To determine which areas prioritize residents’ well-being, the financial website WalletHub compared the 150 most populated U.S. cities — plus at least two more most populated cities in each state — across four key dimensions: health care, food, fitness and green space.
Within those four dimensions, they evaluated the cities on 44 relevant metrics, with each metric graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing the most favorable conditions for a healthy lifestyle.
San Francisco once again finished on top, with a score of 69.11. It was followed by Seattle; Portland, Oregon; San Diego; and Honolulu, in that order.
For the second year in a row, Atlanta finished No. 22, with a score of 55.18.
The city ranked:
Health care: 43
Food: 14
Fitness: 23
Green space: 41
Georgia’s other two cities on the list didn’t fare as well.
Columbus finished at No. 157, with a score of 36.31. Although the city tied for first for the most dieticians and nutritionists per capita, it was third lowest for healthy restaurants per capita.
Augusta ranked No. 171, with a score of 33.67. The city was had the fifth-highest rate of premature deaths, according to WalletHub.
Both cities fell in the rankings from last year when Columbus finished No. 148 and Augusta was No. 167.