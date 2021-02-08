Atlanta in top 25 healthiest U.S. cities, analysis shows

To determine which areas prioritize residents’ well-being, the financial website WalletHub compared the 150 most populated U.S. cities — plus at least two more most populated cities in each state — across four key dimensions: health care, food, fitness and green space.

Within those four dimensions, they evaluated the cities on 44 relevant metrics, with each metric graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing the most favorable conditions for a healthy lifestyle.