This is what’s stressing out Georgians this year, analysis finds

How self-care , can help you , manage stress.According to pickthebrain.com, self-care can play a huge role in stress management and can provide a number of different advantages. .A little self-pampering can have both physical and emotional benefits, including long-term sensations of happiness and satisfaction. .Ignoring your own needs can lead to feelings of, low self-esteem, sadness or even resentment. .Ignoring your own needs can lead to feelings of, low self-esteem, sadness or even resentment. .Self-care , can look different for everybody. .For some people, it might be making time for friends or being sure to include leisure activities in their schedule. .For some people, it might be making time for friends or being sure to include leisure activities in their schedule. .For others, it could be prioritizing good meals or just making sure to get enough sleep. .For others, it could be prioritizing good meals or just making sure to get enough sleep. .It also means giving your body some attention. , Treating yourself to a massage, or just taking a hot bath, can be a great stress reliever. .It also means giving your body some attention. , Treating yourself to a massage, or just taking a hot bath, can be a great stress reliever. .The important thing is to make time to take a mental and emotional vacation. .This can help you return to your daily life feeling rejuvenated and calm. .Self-care can also be looked at more comprehensively to include overall healthy lifestyle choices. .Self-care can also be looked at more comprehensively to include overall healthy lifestyle choices. .Long-term self-care includes eating a balanced diet, getting regular exercise and maintaining a healthy sleep schedule. .Long-term self-care includes eating a balanced diet, getting regular exercise and maintaining a healthy sleep schedule.