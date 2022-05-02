Georgia drops four spots in ranking of best states for working moms

In each key dimension, Georgia ranked No. 31 in child care, No. 30 in professional opportunities and, for the fifth year in a row, last place for work-life balance.

Among the relevent metrics, we finished:

21st – day care quality

– day care quality 33rd – pediatricians per capita

– pediatricians per capita 41st – gender pay gap (women’s earnings as percentage of men’s)

– gender pay gap (women’s earnings as percentage of men’s) 45th – ratio of female to male executives

– ratio of female to male executives 19th – female unemployment rate

– female unemployment rate 34th – parental leave policy score

– parental leave policy score 45th – average length of woman’s work week (in hours)

– average length of woman’s work week (in hours) 34th – percentage of single-mother families in poverty

But chin up, moms, because things could be worse. Louisiana, for example, which came in last place with a score of just 27.38, ranked No. 50 in both child care and professional opportunity. And Mississippi, which was No. 50 overall with a score of just 29.14, ranked last for opportunity and No. 49 for work-life balance.

You can check out the full report on WalletHub.com.

