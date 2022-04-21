A nurse’s tips for dealing with mom guilt

Have realistic expectations: No one is perfect, and it’s important to remember that.

Check in with yourself on the regular: Look at your life, realize you are a good parent. Be sure to celebrate the small wins.

Stop saying “sorry” so much: Try reframing “I’m sorry” into “thank you.” So, instead of saying “I’m so sorry I’m late,” try “Thank you for being patient.” Chances are the person you’re with has been through the same thing you have.

Set and enforce boundaries: Protect your time, energy and peace.

Explore How to balance life as a nurse when a parent needs care

Give yourself the same compassion you would give others: Keep an eye on your self-talk. If you wouldn’t say that to a friend, don’t say it to yourself.

Ask for help: It’s not selfish to ask for what you need in order to be a better employee and a better parent.

Take care of you: By taking care of yourself, you are better equipped to care for others — both at work and at home.

Support other moms: It’s not a competition. Cheer one another on, be honest with one another and share the real mom moments.

“We are stronger together, always,” Page concluded, “and on the hard days those friendships come in handy.”

For more content like this, sign up for the Pulse newsletter here.