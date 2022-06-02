Gender pay gap for RNs increases during pandemic, with men making even more

Explore 5 highest paying nursing jobs of 2022

Marina Zhavoronkova, a senior fellow in workforce development at the Center for American Progress, told healthcaredive.com that the pandemic likely contributed to such a large increase in the pay gap.

As schools and day cares were forced to close, caretaking responsibilities most often done by women “came to a head.” Male RNs, on the other hand, might have been able to pick up extra shifts and work overtime, leading to higher wages, she said.

The chance to further their education and earn certifications are also easier “if you’re not the primary caregiver,” Zhavoronkova said.

The report suggested female nurses should feel more empowered to negotiate higher salaries.

“Given the current demand for nurses and the commitment by many healthcare organizations to invest in their core nursing staff as the pandemic wanes, nurses are well-positioned to negotiate better salaries,” it states.

