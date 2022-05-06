Why nursing is a great career for men

Career demand and stability: The demand for general nurse practitioners is expected to grow 45% though 2030, while the need for registered nurses is predicted to exceed 3.19 million by 2024.

Stable pay: Registered nurses earned a median annual salary of $75,330 as of 2021 — in Georgia, it was $71,510 — but that’s just an average across all specialties. The highest paying specialty currently earns about $183K annually.

Flexibility: Hospitals are staffed 24/7, so there is a shift for everyone. Not a morning person? There’s a night shift with your name on it. Need to work part time? Not a problem.

Travel opportunities: A lot has been written about travel nurses since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The pay can be higher than normal salaries, and you can explore new areas of the country.

Scholarships: To entice more men to join the profession, the American Association for Men in Nursing and numerous other groups offer scholarships to pay for schooling.

“The good thing about nursing is that I’ve never been out of work,” Chicago’s Meneghini said. “I never worried about where my next paycheck would come from. If I ever lost my job on a Monday, I’d line something up on a Tuesday.”

