Wellness Why Galentine’s Day is good for your health. (No, really!) Friendships can boost happiness. Here’s why and how to celebrate. (From left) Annie Mayne, Lauren Zhou, Olivia Wakim, and Yvonne Zusel get together for a fun Galentine's Day celebration in Atlanta. (Aaliyah Man for the AJC)

While Galentine’s Day may have started as a storyline for Leslie Knope on “Parks and Recreation” (which also gave us “Treat Yo’ Self Day”), this Feb. 13 celebration has evolved into something more meaningful: a day to connect with friends which, as it turns out, contributes to our mental and physical well-being. Numerous studies show strong friendships can be vital to your health. These bonds actively decrease stress and inflammation while protecting against heart disease, diabetes, dementia, and sometimes, even the common cold. In one particular study, using data across 97 countries, researchers found while both family and friendships boost our well-being, friendship becomes the stronger force for health and happiness as we age.

“Humans are hardwired to connect and social connections are an essential part of good health and well-being — we need them to survive and thrive, just like we need food, water and oxygen,” geriatrician Dr. Scott Kaiser told Medical News Today. RELATED Valentine’s Day gifts that feel thoughtful, cool and actually useful Regular social interaction is also linked to better mental health outcomes and increased resilience during challenging times. Ready to celebrate with your besties? Here’s how to have your own Galentine’s Day in Atlanta: For the wellness girlies Start your day with a yoga session, then head to an E+ROSE Wellness cafe closest to you for yummy food and organic pressed juices.

Book a facial with your friends (Faced the Facial Studio, The Wellness Spot) or create a DIY spa experience at home. If you need essentials, check out The NOW’s curated list to set the mood.

For outdoor enthusiasts, hike through one of Atlanta’s many parks or the Beltline if you’re going for the “hot girl walk” aesthetic. For the nightlife queens Reserve a table at one of Atlanta’s fabulous restaurants for an unforgettable Galentine’s GNO, or head to Lingering Shade’s Valentine’s Day Cupid Cocktail Class to learn how to craft three themed drinks — plus enjoy appetizers for the table. For craft cocktails with an underground vibe, swing by Redacted Basement Drink Parlor in Summerhill. If you’re in the mood for a swanky evening on the town, grab tickets for the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater at the Fox Theatre (Feb. 11-15). And if you’re not ready for the night to end, hit the dance floor at MJQ in Underground or Pisces off Edgewood. After all, “girls just wanna have fun!”