Why Galentine’s Day is good for your health. (No, really!)

While Galentine’s Day may have started as a storyline for Leslie Knope on “Parks and Recreation” (which also gave us “Treat Yo’ Self Day”), this Feb. 13 celebration has evolved into something more meaningful: a day to connect with friends which, as it turns out, contributes to our mental and physical well-being.
Numerous studies show strong friendships can be vital to your health. These bonds actively decrease stress and inflammation while protecting against heart disease, diabetes, dementia, and sometimes, even the common cold. In one particular study, using data across 97 countries, researchers found while both family and friendships boost our well-being, friendship becomes the stronger force for health and happiness as we age.
“Humans are hardwired to connect and social connections are an essential part of good health and well-being — we need them to survive and thrive, just like we need food, water and oxygen,” geriatrician Dr. Scott Kaiser told Medical News Today.
For outdoor enthusiasts, hike through one of Atlanta’s many parks or the Beltline if you’re going for the “hot girl walk” aesthetic.
For the nightlife queens
Reserve a table at one of Atlanta’s fabulous restaurants for an unforgettable Galentine’s GNO, or head to Lingering Shade’s Valentine’s Day Cupid Cocktail Class to learn how to craft three themed drinks — plus enjoy appetizers for the table. For craft cocktails with an underground vibe, swing by Redacted Basement Drink Parlor in Summerhill.
Host your own party with heart-shaped decorations, charcuterie, champagne and a Polaroid photo station. Set the mood with a curated playlist, and keep the entertainment light with trendy games like Scout or Catch Phrase. End the evening by creating collective vision boards for 2026.
Whether embracing single life or simply needing quality time with your ride-or-dies, it’s the perfect opportunity to strengthen friendship bonds that keep us healthy, happy and thriving. Galentine’s Day is “only the best day of the year,” as Leslie Knope would say.
Avery Newmark covers travel, wellness, events and trending news for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. With a dual background in film production and journalism, Avery came to the AJC after working as a video editor. She enjoys film photography and live music in her free time. Reach her at avery.newmark@ajc.com.
Avery Newmark covers travel, wellness, events and trending news for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. With a dual background in film production and journalism, Avery came to the AJC after working as a video editor. She enjoys film photography and live music in her free time. Reach her at avery.newmark@ajc.com.