Front-line nurses star in online staging of play ‘Antigone’

“Antigone” is about a young woman who puts everything on the line to do what she believes is right, and dramatizes the heavy cost of silencing and marginalizing caregivers, especially during times of crisis. “By performing Sophocles’ play for diverse audiences, including nurses as well as concerned citizens, The Nurse Antigone aims to generate compassion, awareness, connection and much-needed healing, while celebrating and advocating for nurses at this critical juncture in the history of their profession,” the project wrote on its Eventbrite page.

The performance will feature Margaret Atwood, Tracie Thoms (”Rent”), Taylor Schilling (”Orange is the New Black”), Ato Blankson-Wood (”Detroit”), Bill Camp (”The Queen’s Gambit”), Charlaine Lasse (registered nurse, IV therapy, Neonatal Intensive Care), Amy Smith (nurse practitioner, Northwell Health, Hofstra University), Aliki Argiropoulos (nurse Clinician II, Blood and Marrow Transplant, Oncology Critical Care, Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center, The Johns Hopkins Hospital) and New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams.

The Nurse Antigone will take place 5-7 p.m. March 17 on Zoom and can be accessed on personal devices. The event Zoom link will be distributed via email and available to registered attendees. There is no cost for the performance, and you can register here.

