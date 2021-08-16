$1.2 million grant will help train sexual assault nurse examiners

The network’s mission, according to Emory, “is to engage academic-practice partnerships and stakeholders in a sustainable community of forensic nursing practice throughout Georgia and improving healthcare to survivors of sexual violence. The GFN Network will offer a variety of didactic and clinical training opportunities that include the only IAFN approved clinical skills training in Georgia through the school’s Emory Nursing Experience.”

Sheridan currently serves as the specialty coordinator of the women’s health/gender-related nurse practitioner program. She is board certified as a nurse practitioner and sexual assault nurse examiner. She is also a nationally known speaker on elder abuse, human trafficking and forensic nursing.

For more content like this, sign up for the Pulse newsletter here.