Former NICU baby returns to Golisano Children’s Hospital as a NICU nurse

‘It makes you realize how you impact lives and what these babies can become’
Pulse
By
56 minutes ago
X

152 million babies were born preterm in the last decade, according to the World Health Organization, with many of those babies spending time in the NICU.

One NICU baby recently returned to the same place to become a NICU nurse herself.

ExploreNurse wins $50k lottery — twice! — using the same numbers

Cally Servick, born premature at the Golisano Children’s Hospital, says that while she may not remember her time in the unit, it did help “shape her career path.”

“Growing up, I knew I wanted to have that kind of impact on someone,” Servick told the outlet. “I aspire to be even half the nurses they are. And to give that much of an impact to someone is my goal.”

Explore5 best mobile apps for nurses

Babies are considered premature when born before 37 weeks, and they experience an increased risk of health problems like breathing difficulties, feeding issues and infections. Low birth weight is common among NICU babies, who usually weigh less than 5 pounds.

As Servick returns to the same hospital that helped get her through a difficult period, she’s now training alongside the nurses who helped save her life.

About the Author

Follow Ebony Williams on twitter

Ebony Williams is a writer, indie producer and director, and journalist for a variety of magazine outlets. Her career has lead her to create content for entertainment, sports, lifestyle, local breaking news and more.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Atlanta VC fund swept up in fight targeting corporate diversity programs4h ago

Credit: TNS

Georgia Republicans divided on consequences, benefits of federal shutdown
2h ago

Credit: Alyssa Pointer/AJC

The Jolt: Redrawn districts could endanger the top woman in Georgia House
1h ago

Credit: Alyssa Pointer/Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

These Georgia schools made the 2024 U.S. News Best Colleges rankings
4h ago

Credit: Alyssa Pointer/Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

These Georgia schools made the 2024 U.S. News Best Colleges rankings
4h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Gwinnett assembles employee teams to make improvements after audit
2h ago
The Latest

Northside Hospital’s ‘Paint Gwinnett Pink’ returns Oct. 14
1h ago
Hospitals, pharmacies running low on laxatives as demand spikes
Striking a balance between honesty and oversharing
Featured

Credit: AJC

Get your news about the Braves, Dawgs, Jackets and Falcons in Sunday AJC
20h ago
Carter Center invites public to help celebrate Jimmy Carter’s 99th birthday
Savannah Bananas: Baseball Hall of Fame celebrates the fun Georgia team
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top