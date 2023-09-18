Former NICU baby returns to Golisano Children’s Hospital as a NICU nurse

152 million babies were born preterm in the last decade, according to the World Health Organization, with many of those babies spending time in the NICU.

One NICU baby recently returned to the same place to become a NICU nurse herself.

Cally Servick, born premature at the Golisano Children’s Hospital, says that while she may not remember her time in the unit, it did help “shape her career path.”

“Growing up, I knew I wanted to have that kind of impact on someone,” Servick told the outlet. “I aspire to be even half the nurses they are. And to give that much of an impact to someone is my goal.”

Babies are considered premature when born before 37 weeks, and they experience an increased risk of health problems like breathing difficulties, feeding issues and infections. Low birth weight is common among NICU babies, who usually weigh less than 5 pounds.

As Servick returns to the same hospital that helped get her through a difficult period, she’s now training alongside the nurses who helped save her life.