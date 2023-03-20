X

Florida bill may ban APRNs from using ‘doctor’ title

Pulse
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Florida lawmakers have proposed banning nurse practitioners from using the title “doctor” even if they’ve earned their doctorates. According to NBC-2, the house bill would forbid these nurses from displaying the title publicly.

Dr. Arlene Wright, a Florida-based nurse practitioner who has earned her doctorate, is one of the many nurses that would be stripped of the title.

“When nurse practitioners go on for further education, they’re not doing it for the doctor title,” Dr. Wright told NBC-2. “They’re doing it so we can provide the best care and outcome for our patients.”

ExploreThis antibiotic-resistant bacteria is on the rise, and the CDC is worried

Dr. Sue Hook, a nurse practitioner in Cape Coral, opposes the plan.

“To take that away and for people to say you’re no longer allowed to use the title you’ve earned and then have other professions like a pharmacist, they can use the title doctor,” Dr. Hook. said “A veterinarian can use the title doctor.”

“It’s kind of a smudge on our profession that doesn’t need to be there.”

According to the bill, the purpose of the legislation is to “prohibit healthcare practitioners from using deceptive or misleading terms or false representations in their advertisements.”

ExploreGrady celebrates opening of $237 million outpatient facility

“If there is no motivation, I’m going to work hard for this, and I’m not going to be able to show the fruits of my labor,” Dr. Wright said. “Why would people want to go on?”

Dr. Hook disagreed that qualified nurse practitioners having the title of doctor could be misleading.

“If I have a patient, I’m not saying, ‘Hi, I’m Dr. Sue, your physician.’ I’m saying, ‘I’m Dr. Sue, your nurse practitioner,’” Dr. Hook explained.

If passed, the bill will take effect July 1.

About the Author

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

The Jolt: Jones-backed hospital fight could tie up legislative session2h ago

Credit: Jamar Perry

No one shows up at book tour stop in Atlanta, but author’s story has a twist
2h ago

Credit: Branden Camp

Hijacked: Georgia bills thought to be dead revived in final days
1h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

International travel rebound fueling growth of Delta flights overseas
3h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

International travel rebound fueling growth of Delta flights overseas
3h ago

Credit: Daniel Varnado

LB Jordan Boyd commits to Georgia Tech
3h ago
The Latest

Emory Healthcare partners with Press Ganey to improve nursing effectiveness...
50m ago
5 countries that produce the best nurses
1h ago
These states are seeing massive drops in travel nurse pay
1h ago
Featured

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Near Jimmy Carter's home, a memorabilia shop mixes nostalgia with emotion
Liberty University students assist Georgians with tornado relief
Reporters’ notebook: Who is that asking the questions?
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top