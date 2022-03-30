First burn specialty certification expected in 2023

The Board of Certification for Emergency Nursing, after collaborating with the American Burn Association, recently announced it is developing a burn nursing specialty certification. The new professional credential will be called the Certified Burn Registered Nurse (CBRN).

“Following years of extraordinary advocacy by the American Burn Association and the burn nursing community to set the stage for a burn nursing-specific professional credential, and knowing the impact specialty certification has on ensuring optimal patient safety and outcomes as well as nurse success and satisfaction, BCEN is honored to take on this important endeavor,” BCEN CEO Janie Schumaker said.