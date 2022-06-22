ajc logo
X

FDA issues ‘most serious type of recall’ over breathing system filters that could cause death

Combined ShapeCaption
The AJC is given access to the ICU at NORTHEAST GEORGIA MEDICAL CENTER where medical staff are waging war against COVID-19. Video by Ryon Horne

Pulse
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
59 minutes ago
It’s a Class I recall that health care workers need to know about

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a recall for 35,950 units of Draeger, Inc. SafeStar 55 Breathing System filters for possible obstructions that may block oxygen flow. “The FDA has identified this as a Class I recall, the most serious type of recall,” a letter published by the FDA said. “Use of these devices may cause serious injuries or death.”

The filter is used as part of a ventilator for patients under anesthesia or otherwise in need of breathing assistance and is intended to reduce contaminants such as bacteria, small particles and other micro-organisms.

ExploreWant to live past 90? New study says your mindset might be holding you back

According to the letter, an injury associated with the faulty device has been reported.

“If the filter on a ventilator or breathing system is obstructed, oxygen may not flow properly to the patient,” the letter said. “That lack of oxygen (hypoxia) can have serious effects including death. There has been one complaint and one injury associated with the use of this device. There have been no reported deaths.”

The 55 Breathing System filters affected have the product model number MP01790, are part of lot number LT2103 and were distributed between August 18, 2021 and October 12, 2021.

Draeger issued an Urgent Medical Device Recall letter on May 16 to customers who may have received filters from the affected lot.

ExploreThis study may change how we look at shingles and dementia

The company is asking health care customers to check their stocks for filters with the lot number LT2103 and to quarantine any filters with the listed number. Affected customers can contact Draeger customer service at 1-800-437-2437 or email US-Medical@draeger.com to have their faulty filters replaced free of charge.

The company is also asking affected customers to notify other affected parties about the issue. Anyone with questions or concerns about the recall can contact Draeger quality manager Michael Kelhart at 1-800-437-2437 (press 1 at the prompt, then 32349).

For more content like this, sign up for the Pulse newsletter here.

About the Author

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

Editors' Picks
Georgia Supreme Court tosses Harris’ murder conviction in hot car case1h ago
Atlanta passed its budget for the next year. Here’s where your tax dollars will go.
3h ago
OPINION: A Republican is suing for fairness from Fox News. Good luck with that.
18h ago
Atlanta Classics: Virginia-Highland landmark Atkins Park has stood the test of time
22h ago
Atlanta Classics: Virginia-Highland landmark Atkins Park has stood the test of time
22h ago
Shooting investigation shuts down Buckhead street
3h ago
The Latest
Why men should be doing Kegels, too
1h ago
Many people are feeling ‘pangry’; here’s how to deal with it
7 of the least healthy fast food value meals
Featured
Police said a Buford charitable organization was really an undercover illegal gambling operation.

Credit: Chris Joyner

Buford charity shut down amid allegations it was undercover illegal gambling
Juneteenth so far only partially embraced by private sector
Georgia officials botched abuse investigation into children’s ministry
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top