This study may change how we look at shingles and dementia

“As a person’s age increases, so does their risk of dementia, and it’s important to determine which factors may contribute to this risk,” study author Sigrun Alba Johannesdottir Schmidtt, MD, PhD, of Aarhus University Hospital in Denmark, told News Wise. “Shingles most often affects people over age 50. The good news is that our study found it does not seem to increase a person’s risk for dementia.”

After adjusting for other health conditions, scientists found that people within their study with shingles actually had a 7% lower risk of dementia than people who did not have shingles.