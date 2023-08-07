FDA approves first pill to treat postpartum depression

Fast-acting pill ‘is designed to help people feel better in a matter of days, instead of weeks’
45 minutes ago
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved the first pill to combat postpartum depression.

The fast-acting pill — developed by Biogen Inc. and Sage Therapeutics, and sold as Zurzuvae — “is designed to help people feel better in a matter of days, instead of weeks like most commonly used antidepressants,” according to Bloomberg.

“Postpartum depression is a serious and potentially life-threatening condition,” Tiffany R. Farchione, director of the Division of Psychiatry in the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, told Bloomberg. “Having access to an oral medication will be a beneficial option for many of these women coping with extreme, and sometimes life-threatening, feelings.”

About 1 in 8 new mothers will suffer from postpartum depression, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

According to the CDC, the symptoms of postpartum depression are similar to symptoms of depression, but might also include:

  • Crying more often than usual
  • Feelings of anger
  • Withdrawing from loved ones
  • Feeling distant from your baby
  • Worrying or feeling overly anxious
  • Thinking about hurting yourself or your baby
  • Doubting your ability to care for your baby

In 2019, the FDA approved brexanolone, a synthetic form of a hormone produced by progesterone in the brain. That treatment is administered as a single, 60-hour IV drip at health care facility.

The Zurzuvae pill, on the other hand, is taken daily. In clinical trials, it helped women feel better in mere days, Bloomberg reported.

“This is really going to change the way we treat postpartum depression,” said Kristina Deligiannidis, a principal investigator on the clinical trials and director of women’s behavioral health at Northwell Health’s Zucker Hillside Hospital.

The FDA must still clear the drug before Biogen and Sage can sell Zurzuvae. The companies said that should happen about three months after approval.

Nancy Clanton writes and edits stories of local interest about health, travel, events and entertainment. She also coordinates coverage and promotion of Pulse, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's digital magazine for nurses in the Southeast. A native of Knoxville and graduate of the University of Tennessee, she has worked at the AJC for 22 years.

