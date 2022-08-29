ajc logo
Expert provides tips for reducing dementia risk

Can exercise help reduce , the risk of dementia?.Three major studies have recently been published in 'Neurology' and ScienceDirect connecting exercise to the prevention of dementia.According to the findings of the studies, even people with a family history of dementia can benefit from exercise.The studies indicate that higher-intensity exercise may be most effective at mitigating dementia.However, experts stress that almost any form of exercise is helpful.Even activities such as household chores were shown to make a discernible impact.Regardless of the type of exercise, experts agree that prioritizing physical activity as part of one's daily routine makes a huge difference

By Susan Barber Lindquist, Mayo Clinic News Network
1 hour ago
There are more than a dozen risk factors that people can address

ROCHESTER, Minn. — More than 55 million people worldwide are believed to be living with dementia, according to the World Health Organization. Ronald Petersen, M.D., a neurologist and director of Mayo Clinic’s Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center, said you can’t prevent dementia, but you can reduce your risk.

Dementia is not one disease, but instead a term for a group of symptoms affecting memory, thinking and social abilities. Alzheimer’s disease is the most common form of dementia.

“They include blood pressure, smoking, obesity and diabetes,”he told the Mayo Clinic. “Sleep is an important factor. Many people have difficulty sleeping, for a variety of reasons, as they age.”

Heavy alcohol use, hearing loss and air pollution also may be risk factors.

“If you attack one or more of these, you may actually be able to reduce your risk of developing cognitive impairment as you age.”

Petersen added it is important to stay active — physically, socially and intellectually.

• Exercise

• Read books

• Go to lectures

• See family and friends

And have your hearing checked, he added.

About the Author

Susan Barber Lindquist
