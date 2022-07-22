Study: Even a little bit of exercise can boost women’s brain speed

Combined Shape Caption

Study links , exercise and activities , with improved processing speed.A new study suggests that women's mental processing speed may be boosted by exercise like brisk walking or biking for at least 15 minutes a week.One of the key aspects of cognitive aging is a delay in the brain's processing speed. .CNN reports that quicker processing speed helps with problem-solving, focus and the ability to engage with others in conversation.We found that greater physical activity was associated with greater thinking speed reserve in women, but not in men, Judy Pa, professor of neurosciences at the University of California, San Diego, School of Medicine, via CNN.Both men and women's mental processing speed benefited from cognitive activities such as playing card games and reading. .Taking part in more mental activities was associated with greater thinking speed reserve for both men and women, Judy Pa, professor of neurosciences at the University of California, San Diego, School of Medicine, via CNN.According to the study, engaging in mental activities, such as playing games or reading, lessened the aging ofthat person's processing speed by an average of 13 years.As we have arguably few-to-no effective treatments for Alzheimer's disease, prevention is crucial. An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of treatment, Judy Pa, professor of neurosciences at the University of California, San Diego, School of Medicine, via CNN.To know that people could potentially improve their cognitive reserve by taking simple steps such as going to classes at the community center, playing bingo with their friends or spending more time walking or gardening is very exciting, Judy Pa, professor of neurosciences at the University of California, San Diego, School of Medicine, via CNN.The study was published in Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology