The difference between an aging brain and dementia

As you age, your brain begins to shrink, especially the frontal lobe and hippocampus, according to the Columbia Mailman School of Public Health. This shrinkage is attributed to some of the memory loss you may experience as you grow older. According to Medical News Today, some memory changes may include difficulty in learning new information, issues with multitasking, slower recall of names and numbers, and difficulty remembering appointments. Oftentimes, you may forget something temporarily but are able to recall it later. These are all a part of the normal aging brain.

What may be just normal lapses in memory can cause aging adults to feel fearful that they may be experiencing dementia instead. So, what does memory loss caused by dementia look like?