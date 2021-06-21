Employment opportunities for nurses this summer

Northside Hospital still has admission possibilities for its summer 2021 nurse residency programs in various specialties and locations in the metro Atlanta area. Click here to see openings. Keep in mind that an applicant must be both a graduate of an accredited school of nursing and licensed as an RN in Georgia before the start of the residency.

Northside Hospital will hold a virtual hiring event 3-6 p.m. June 29. They are seeking to fill medical-surgical roles for RNs, and the job prospects potentially include sign-on bonuses and relocation allowances. To be included, RSVP here.

To search for all RN openings at Northside, click here.

Wellstar is hiring nurses in direct care, leadership, non-bedside and support roles.

WellStar Kennestone Hospital is hiring a certified nursing assistant for the spine surgery unit, for example. This position assists other health care providers with basic patient care, incorporating age-appropriate and culturally-aware tactics.

In a position that takes a nurse beyond bedside care, WellStar West Georgia Medical Center is hiring a metabolic and bariatric surgery clinical reviewer. The job requires an associate’s degree in nursing — preferably a bachelor’s — and is looking for candidates who ideally have coding, medical record or similar experience gathering information in a hospital environment. Learn more and apply here.

Piedmont Healthcare is hiring for numerous nurse jobs, including full-time openings at multiple locations for emergency department RNs. These positions potentially include a $30,000 sign-on bonus.

In general, they have a few open spots for LPNs and are hiring RNs in the following areas:

» Critical care and operating room

» Medical-surgical

» Emergency department

To find positions and apply, click here.

To search for nursing jobs at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, click here and search by one of the following:

» Critical care nursing jobs

» Inpatient/specialty nursing jobs

» Nurse residency/nurse extern program jobs

» Outpatient nursing jobs

» Professional nursing jobs

» Surgical services nursing jobs

Don’t see a Children’s job that suits right now? The website also enables nurses aspiring to jobs in the Atlanta area to upload a resume and complete a brief digital interview with the Introduce Yourself online tool.

